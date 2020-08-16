Chase Elliott wins WGI race moved to Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, F.L. (WETM) – Reigning back-to-back winner at Watkins Glen International Chase Elliott continued his recent success on road courses on Sunday.

Elliott won the Go Bowling 235 on Sunday at the Daytona Road Course. The race was moved from Watkins Glen International to Daytona due to the coronavirus pandemic. Elliott held off 2016 winner at WGI Denny Hamlin who finished in second.

2017 winner at The Glen Martin Truex Jr. finished in third and Jimmie Johnson and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five.

Elliott picked up his third straight win on a road course with the win. It was the first NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.