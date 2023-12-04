ELMIRA. N.Y. (WETM) – The newest list of inductees for the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame have been revealed.

The 2023 Class of inductees have been announced for the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame. Five athletes and two contributors, including one of our own from WETM-TV will be honored, as the 2023 Class on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 p.m. during the Josh Palmer Holiday Basketball Tournament at Elmira High School.

The 2023 Class of the Chemung County Hall of Fame will induct athletes, Zac Bellinger, Darius Garvin, Hollie Cook-Hughey, Rachel Lamoreaux, and Morgan Engelbert-Marcello. In the contributor wing, Andrew Legare of the Elmira Star-Gazette will be honored along with WETM 18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske.

A full look at the career of each inductee is listed below.

Zac Bellinger – Edison High School:

Zac Bellinger delivered a standout career in baseball, football, and basketball at Edison High School. Primarily, Bellinger turned in the most impactful high school career in baseball, with records still standing today. In 4 years on the diamond, the standout earned NYSPHSAA Class C Player of the Year award (2011), 2-Elmira Kiwanis Club Harp O’Donnell Player of the Year awards (2010-11), 3 All-IAC First Team selections, Edison Male Athlete of the Year Award (2011), and an induction into the Thomas A. Edison High School Athletics Hall of Fame (2023).

Throughout his career Bellinger recorded 5 NYSPHSAA records on the diamond. The power hitter holds the state record with 60 RBIs in one season. He also is the state record holder with 4 career grand slams. Bellinger is 2nd in the state record books in single-season home runs (18) and career home runs (38). In addition, Bellinger’s 166 career RBIs stands as the 4th best mark in the state.

Zac Bellinger wins 2014 PGCBL Home Run Derby with the Elmira Pioneers.

Following a sensational career with the Spartans, Bellinger received 6 NCAA Division I scholarship offers, ultimately deciding on Virginia Commonwealth University. After one season at VCU, Bellinger transferred to Division II’s St. Rose. In 3 seasons at St. Rose, the standout baseball player earned 2 second-team conference honors and the St. Rose Male Athlete of the Year (2015). After graduation, Bellinger played 3 seasons with the Elmira Pioneers, winning the Home Run Derby at the 2014 PGCBL All-Star Game.

Darius Garvin – Elmira Notre Dame High School:

Elmira Notre Dame basketball’s Darius Garvin recorded one of the greatest careers in program history. The 2015 graduate of the Crusaders finished his career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,390 career points. The 6-year varsity standout averaged a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds per game.

The impressive scoring guard earned a 1st Team All-State Selection in Class C, in addition to 3 IAC Division MVP awards, as well as Player of the Year and outstanding athlete awards from The Leader and the Elmira Kiwanis Club.

Garvin’s high school success propelled him to Daemen University. At the NCAA Division II level, Garvin scored 778 career points, 226 assists, 89 steals, and 28 blocks, in 4 seasons.

Hollie Cook-Hughey – Horseheads High School:

Hollie (Cook) Hughey impressed at Horseheads in basketball and lacrosse, playing 4 years of each. In lacrosse, Cook earned All Section IV honors 3 times and earned an All-American Honorable Mention (2002). Despite her success in lacrosse, the 2002 Horseheads grad left a lasting impact on the girls basketball program.

Cook finished her basketball career with the Blue Raiders, as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,237 career points. The standout on the court impressed on several different occasions with her scoring prowess. Cook netted her 1,000th point against Southside High School, scoring 46 points in the game to reach the career mark. Horseheads girls basketball’s scoring champion was selected to the Empire State Games in 2001, winning a gold medal and scoring 36 points in the final.

The impressive scoring from Cook, helped the Blue Raiders to 2 Section IV titles and a NYSPHSAA semifinal and final appearance. In the 2001-02 state final, Cook earned the game MVP, despite the 3-point loss. In her career, Cook earned All-STAC selections and the Kiwanis athlete of the month 4 times. In addition, Cook earned MVP of both the John McCarthy Tournament and Oswego Christmas Tournament.

Cook’s success in Horseheads earned her a full scholarship to play basketball for the University at Buffalo. While at Buffalo, Cook averaged 8.6 points per game in her freshman season. The standout basketball player, also tied for the conference lead in assists (5.8) and steals (3.2) per game.

Rachel Lamoreaux– Elmira Notre Dame:

Rachel Lamoreaux turned in 2 impressive high school careers in soccer and track for Elmira Notre Dame. The 2012 grad led the girls soccer program to 3 Section IV finals, winning 2 (2009 and 2011), as well as 2 NYSPHSAA Regional finals. The standout attacker was named to the All-State First Team in 2011 and 2012, as well as a selection to the state 2nd team in 2009. Lamoreaux earned IAC All-League honors 3 times, and Large School MVP 2 times.

Lamoreaux holds Elmira Notre Dame school records for the most goals scored in a season (41), points in a season (101), and goals in a game (6). The All-State attacker had 113 goals and 57 assists in her career.

On the track, Lamoreaux led the Crusaders to 2 Section IV titles and 2 runner-up finishes. The standout sprinter was named All-IAC 3 times, winning 6 races at the Class D Sectional meet. In addition, Lamoreaux was a member of the 1600m and 400m relay teams that held school records, and the 1600m relay team which finished 5th in the NYSPHSAA Championships.

For her success on the track and on the soccer field, Lamoreaux was named Notre Dame Female Athlete of the Year, and is an inductee in the Elmira Notre Dame Hall of Fame. Following her high school career, the standout soccer star played at Marywood University before transferring to SUNY Albany to pursue a Degree in Business Administration.

Morgan Engelbert-Marcello—Edison High School:

Morgan Engelbert defined what it means to be an athlete with the Edison Spartans. Engelbert succeeded in softball, basketball, and volleyball. The standout multi-sport athlete earned All-IAC selections in every sport she competed in, and was named to the All-State 4th team in softball to go with 3 All-League selections.

As a 3-sport high school athlete, Engelbert built up a long list of accolades. On the court, Engelbert led the Spartans to back to back IAC Division titles (2004-2005), while earning the Southern Tier Basketball Officials Chapter Outstanding Sportsmanship Award in 2007. On the diamond, the standout helped the Spartans to 3 IAC titles (2005-2007) and a Section IV Class C Championship in 2006. On top of being named an Elmira Kiwanis Club Athlete of the Month in April 2007, Engelbert was named Edison High School Athlete of the Year in the same season. As a result of her multi-sport success, Engelbert was inducted into the Edison/Elmira Heights Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.

Contributors –

Andy Malnoske –

Andy Malnoske is the first Emmy Award-winning journalist in Elmira television history, which spans 70 years of broadcasting. The Horseheads grad is a six-time Emmy Nominee and first-ever Edward R. Murrow Award winner for sports reporting. Malnoske won the Northeast Murrow three consecutive years straight, putting his work up for national story of the year contention.

Andy Malnoske wins first Emmy Award in Elmira television history.

Malnoske made multiple appearances as an announcer for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) at SmackDown Live events, had his work featured in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine and the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, is a recipient of Ithaca College’s Young Alumnus of The Year in 2016, called the historic final Erie Bell Football Game in 2010 for WELM ESPN Radio. Malnoske was the play-by-play voice for Shippensburg University football, basketball and baseball (2007-2008).

The veteran sports presence is the current Sports Director at WETM-TV NBC (2016 to present), is the current ESPN+ play-by-play broadcaster for nationally-ranked Cornell University wrestling and women’s lacrosse. The local product created the Twin Tiers Sports Awards in 2017, he is the Hornell Sports Night Emcee (2015-present) which raises money for the Special Olympics. In addition, Malnoske is the host of Legends of The Twin Tiers (2015-present), and a former sports anchor at WSTM-TV in Syracuse, as well as WENY-TV, where he served as Sports Director (2009-2015).

In over 15 years of work in the industry, Malnoske earned several broadcasting awards through NYS Associated Press (AP), Syracuse Press Club and NYS Broadcasters Association for best anchor/reporter of the year, top feature, photographer, interview and more. List includes winner of best sports feature story eight times in 10 years by NYS (AP). One of Malnoske’s top pieces of work is his documentary on the 1990 Shippensburg Little League All-Star National Champions, which is now a part of the Little League Baseball Museum archives in Williamsport.

The local sports veteran is a proud Horseheads High School grad from 2002. While at Horseheads, Malnoske became the first Blue Raider wrestler to compete at the Freestyle Junior National Tournament in Fargo with over 100 career wins. The Emmy-winning talent is a Sport Media graduate of Ithaca College in 2007. In addition, he earned a Master’s in Communication Studies from Shippensburg University in 2008.

Andrew Legare –

Andrew Legare is the current Sports editor/reporter for the Elmira Star-Gazette, where he worked in addition to the Gannett Central New York newspapers since 1992. Legare’s 3 decade long career has allowed him to cover some of the area’s biggest moments and most famous sports icons. In over 30 years Legare, chronicled the life, death and impact of Notre Dame legend, Joel Stephens. In addition, the local sports veteran covered the life and death of legendary coaches Dick Senko and Mike D’Aloisio. Legare also earned multiple awards for coverage of Ernie Davis and his ongoing impact on the world of sports. Along with the legendary figures like Davis, Stephens, Senko, and D’Aloisio, Legare followed the Olympic journeys of local names like Molly Huddle, Kyle Dake, Stefanie Collins, and Olivia Coffey.

In addition to a long list of legendary names, Legare has covered over 25 NYSPHSAA championship games, including 7 with local teams claiming the trophy. Legare’s extensive work has earned him awards from the New York Associated Press Association, Associated Press Sports Editors, Gannett, and New York News Publishers Association. The veteran sportswriter is also a recipient of the WETM-TV Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to his various awards, Legare takes pride in his stories on Baseball Hall of Famer and Caton native Deacon White, as well as his advocation for Elmira’s Leo Ferris to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Legare is a proud Odessa-Montour graduate and former statistician for SUNY Brockport football and basketball, where he is also an alumni.

18 Sports congratulates each honoree on their induction to the CCSHOF.

18 Sports will have more coverage on the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame induction, as it approaches.