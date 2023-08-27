CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Track champions have been crowned at Chemung Speedrome, following a night of competitive racing action.

(Photo Courtesy: Clayton Vargeson)

Chemung Speedrome’s Flynn Energy Championship Night, saw 5 drivers add their name to the track’s history books. While each racing division battled for a win on Friday night, a bigger fight was taking place for the track titles. For Lee Sharpsteen and Nick Robinson, Friday’s action ended with plenty of cause for celebration. Sharpsteen claimed the Modifieds title and Robinson took the Super Stocks crown, each for the 2nd-straight season.

Among the other divisions, Josh Parker took home the Hobby Stocks track championship, Joey Bevacqua earned the Four Cylinders title, Joey Allowatt took the Bandoleros Outlaw championship, and Devin Gullo won the Bandit and overall Bandoleros track titles.

For full results of Flynn Energy Night, visit the Chemung Speedrome Facebook page.

The final event of the season for the track is slated for Saturday, September 9th. The Race of Champions Special will feature several division races including ROC Sportsman, ROC Superstocks, and Four Score Four Cylinders. More information on Chemung Speedrome’s Race of Champions can be found on the track website.