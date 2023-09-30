CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Racing at Chemung Speedrome will continue with a familiar face.

In July, uncertainty surrounded Chemung Speedrome, as track owner John White and promoter Ray Hodge were not able to reach a new lease agreement. Three months later, race fans can breathe a sigh of relief. On Friday, Chemung Speedrome track communications released a statement revealing that White had reached a new deal with Hodge. According to the statement, the new deal will ensure racing at the local staple for the 2024 season and beyond.

In the official release, Hodge stated, “John and I have negotiated the terms of a new contract that will keep racing at Chemung alive and well for the foreseeable future.”

In addition, Hodge added that he and White believe their new agreement is fair for both parties and that the pair will keep the details of the new contract private.

With the signing of the new deal, the official statement encourages race teams to begin preparing for the new season with no major changes, as the 2024 schedule is currently being developed.

For more information on the upcoming racing season at Chemung Speedrome, stick with 18 Sports and follow the track Facebook page.