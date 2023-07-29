CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung Speedrome will see a major change in 2024.

Chemung Speedrome announced in a Facebook statement, that lease holders Ray and Ellen Hodge would be ending their agreement at the conclusion of the 2023 season. In the post released on Friday, the local staple revealed that the Hodge Promotional team was not able to reach an agreement beyond 2024, with track owner John White. Ray and Ellen Hodge have overseen track operations and maintenance, as well as promoting, sponsoring, and scheduling events for the track.

In 2019, Ray Hodge served as Race Director for Chemung Speedrome, before taking over track operations and promotions. Over the past five years, the Hodge team has continued to grow racing at “The Drome.” The track has run B-Modifieds, Super Stocks, 4 Cylinders, and Bandoleros, while adding a Hobby Stock class, as well as several special events.

The full statement from Chemung Speedrome, including comments from the Hodge Family and Track President John White, is pictured below.

(Photo Courtesy: Chemung Speedrome – Racing at the Drome Facebook)

The final events for the Hodge Promotional team with take place August 4th, 11th, 19th, and 25th. In addition, the track will also host a special event on September 9th, closing out the agreement for the Hodge team.

For more on track events and information, visit the Chemung Speedrome Facebook page. 18 Sports will have more on this story as it develops, both on-air and online.