ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles have a new leader in men’s wrestling.

CJ Bostwick has been named the new head coach of the Elmira College men’s wrestling team. Bostwick takes over for Cody Griswold , who will continue to serve as the head coach of the women’s program at EC. Bostwick spent the past 10 months at St. Francis de Sales School in Toledo, Ohio where he was the head assistant wrestling coach. Bostwick wrestled at Heidelberg University in the 184-pound weight class from 2013-16.

The Soaring Eagles completed their inaugural season this past winter and made their first trip to the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional Championships.