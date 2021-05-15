Clymer breaks career home run record at Wellsboro

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Wellsboro softball standout Kerrah Clymer broke a program record on Friday.

Clymer broke the career home run record at Wellsboro in a 10-2 win on the road against Canton. The senior hit her 13th career home run and her seventh homer of the season in the top of the first inning with a two-run blast. The record was held by Maggie Smith, who hit 12 homers between 2011-14. Clymer also threw a complete game and struck out three to earn the win for the Hornets.

Wellsboro is 14-4 this season and are on the road on Monday to finish a rain-shortened game against Cowanesque Valley.

