CNY Outlaws bask in 12U New York State hockey title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A regional youth hockey team captured an improbable dream in April.

The Central New York Outlaws, a 12-under youth hockey program based in Lansing, won a coveted New York State Championship in Niagara. It marks the first time in program history the team has a won a state title.

The Outlaws finished the year with a staggering (26-3) record.

Although based in Lansing, several players on the team are from the Twin Tiers. On Friday, 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with members from our area on the ultimate success they achieved.

As for what’s next for the team, plenty of players are ready to put in the work and come back for more championships in the future.

