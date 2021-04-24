Columbus defeats Elmira in game 2 in double overtime

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers now face elimination in the Ignite Cup Finals.

The Columbus River Dragons defeated Elmira 4-3 in double overtime at First Arena in game two on Saturday. The River Dragons take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five-game series. Jonny Ruiz had two goals and one assist for Elmira. Ruiz scored his second goal of the game late in the second period to tie the game at 3. Nate O’Brien scored the game-winner for Columbus in double overtime from just inside the blue line. Dillon Kelley made 48 saves in goal for Elmira.

The remainder of the Ignite Cup Finals shifts to Columbus with game three on Friday at 7:35 p.m.