ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Sarah Coon homered against one of the top teams in the country on Saturday.

The freshman hit her sixth home run of the season for Virginia softball on Saturday on the road against second-ranked Virginia Tech. The Elmira grad hit a two-run home run to left field in the third inning to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead. The Hokies would comeback to win in extra innings 5-4. The Cavs did win one game in the three-game series with a 5-3 win in game two on Friday.

Coon plays third base and has started all 44 games for the Cavaliers this season and is hitting .266 with six home runs and 27 RBI’s. Virginia (23-21) hosts Pittsburgh in a three-game series beginning on Friday at 4:00 p.m.