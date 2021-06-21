Cornell grad headed to second straight Olympics

EUGENE, O.R. (WETM) – Cornell grad Rudy Winkler is headed to his second straight Summer Olympics in the hammer throw.

Winkler won his second straight U.S. Olympic Trials in the hammer throw on Sunday night in Eugene, Oregon. The Big Red alum threw the second-best throw of the year and set an American record with a throw of 82.71m. Winkler is a five-time All-American and the 2017 NCAA indoors champion.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 23rd thru August 8th.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Track & Field Association & cornellbigred.com)