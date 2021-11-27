Cornell men’s ice hockey wins Kelley-Harkness Cup at MSG

NEW YORK (WETM) – The Big Red made their return to the Big Apple on Saturday in a big way.

(Photo courtesy: @CornellMHockey)

The 10th-ranked Cornell men’s ice hockey team defeated Boston University 6-4 in Red Hot Hockey at Madison Square Garden. Max Andreev scored a go-ahead power-play goal in the first period to give Cornell a 3-2 lead. The Big Red would stay in front to win the Kelley-Harkness Cup at the The World’s Most Famous Arena. Brenden Locke and Sam Malinski each had a goal and an assist for the Big Red.

Cornell now has a six-game winning streak and are 8-1 this season. The Big Red are on the road against St. Lawrence on Friday at 7:00 p.m.