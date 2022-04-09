ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Red moved into first place in the Ivy League on Saturday.

No. 6 Cornell men’s lacrosse defeated No. 11 Harvard 17-9 at Schoellkopf Field. The Big Red scored nine unanswered goals beginning in the second quarter with the game tied at one and would take a 10-1 lead in the third quarter on their way to victory.

The Big Red move into first place in the Ivy League standings with the win. John Piatelli scored a game-high four goals for Cornell and moved into the school’s top 10 career list. Michael Long had three goals and four assists and CJ Kirst tallied three goals and three assists for the Big Red.

Cornell (9-1, 3-1 Ivy) travels to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse on Monday at 7:00 p.m.