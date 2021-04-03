Cornell wrestling alum Kyle Dake headed to Tokyo

FORT WORTH, T.X. (WETM) – Cornell alum and Lansing native Kyle Dake is a U.S. Olympian.

Dake won the 2021 U.S. Wrestling Olympic Team Trials at 74kg in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday. The four-time NCAA champion defeated rival Jordan Burroughs in the best-of-three Championship Series 3-0, and 3-2.

Dake becomes the the fifth Olympian in Cornell wrestling history and the first since Dave Auble in 1964. Dake stated his goal after the win. ” My goal is to bring home an Olympic Gold medal,” said Dake.

The Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 23rd thru August 8th.

