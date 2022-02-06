Cornell wrestling defeats Penn to win 41st Ivy League title

PHILADELPHIA (WETM) – The Big Red are back on top of the Ivy League.

(Photo courtesy: @IvyLeague)

11th-ranked Cornell defeated Penn on the road 20-12 to win their 41st Ivy League title under first-year head coach Mike Grey. Cornell picked up five consecutive victories after dropping the opener at 165 pounds on their way to their 18th Ivy League title in the past 19 seasons. Princeton won the title in 2020. Third-ranked Vito Arujau gave the Big Red a 16-5 lead with a 10-2 win over No. 26 Ryan Miller. Two-time defending national champion and top-ranked Yianni Diakomihalis clinched the title for Cornell with a 10-2 win against No. 27 Anthony Artalona.

In the second match of a doubleheader Cornell moved to 11-2 this season with a 32-12 win against Drexel. The Big Red return to action at home against Binghamton on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.