Cornell wrestling defeats Penn to win 41st Ivy League title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (WETM) – The Big Red are back on top of the Ivy League.

(Photo courtesy: @IvyLeague)

11th-ranked Cornell defeated Penn on the road 20-12 to win their 41st Ivy League title under first-year head coach Mike Grey. Cornell picked up five consecutive victories after dropping the opener at 165 pounds on their way to their 18th Ivy League title in the past 19 seasons. Princeton won the title in 2020. Third-ranked Vito Arujau gave the Big Red a 16-5 lead with a 10-2 win over No. 26 Ryan Miller. Two-time defending national champion and top-ranked Yianni Diakomihalis clinched the title for Cornell with a 10-2 win against No. 27 Anthony Artalona.

In the second match of a doubleheader Cornell moved to 11-2 this season with a 32-12 win against Drexel. The Big Red return to action at home against Binghamton on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
Mandarin WOD
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now