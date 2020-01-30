Cornell wrestling primed for 18th straight IVY League title

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling continues to make history.

Amid a lineup that’s seen change after change, The Big Red is ready to dig deep and win another IVY League championship. In all, Cornell has won 17 straight league titles, the most in any sport in conference history. This year, Cornell has battled for every team point and victory.

#18 Cornell has had to win without two-time NCAA Champion, Yianni Diakomihalis (141 pounds), and All-Americans Vitali Arujau (125 pounds) and Max Dean (184 pounds). Those big three wrestlers are out with Olympic redshirts with hopes of earning a spot for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Even tougher, The Big Red has been hit with injuries that have made the lineup hard to put together. Senior 174 pounder Brandon Womack is out with his arm in a sling and nationally ranked (4th by Intermat) Ben Darmstadt is coming back from a rib injury at 197.

Darmstadt, a sophomore, missed the entire season last year due to injury but has yet to taste real defeat after bumping up to 197 this year. His only setback was an injury default loss to Columbia earlier this month. Also back is Greco-Roman specialist, Andrew Berreyesa, who is (3-0) to start the season at 174 pounds with some monster headlocks. Berreysea, a sophomore from Reno, Nevada, was out due to international competition.

A huge bright spot for Cornell is at 133 pounds. Senior, Chas Tucker, has won close match after close match, and remains unbeaten (23-0) on the season. A true grinder, Tucker has earned 19 total decision victories and is now ranked fourth by Intermat in the country. Also of major note, junior 149 pounder Hunter Richard (17-7) and senior Noah Baughman (18-9) at 141 have put together notable seasons thus far for Cornell (8-5, 3-0 IVY).

Last weekend, Cornell secured its 300th and 301st overall IVY League team victories with wins over Harvard and Brown at home.

Cornell will prepare for #17 Princeton (2-4, 0-0 IVY) on the road next Saturday, who poses the only true threat to snapping The Big Red’s consecutive titles streak. Head Coach Rob Koll, who is in his 27th season as the leader of The Big Red, tells us that Princeton will be getting a hungry team ready to keep their streak intact.