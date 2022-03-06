Cornell wrestling wins EIWA Championship at home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Red won an EIWA title at home on Sunday.

The Cornell wrestling team won their 26th EIWA title in program history and its first since 2017 at the two-day meet at Newman Arena. The Big Red had 153 team points and held off rival Penn with 143 points. Cornell crowned three champions and qualifed six for NCAA Tournament bids.

Yianni Diakomihalis claimed his third title and first at 149 pounds for Cornell, while both Vito Arujau (125) and Jonathan Loew (184) clinched their first titles for the Big Red. Arujau was named the Championship’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Julian Ramirez (165), Jacob Cardenas (197), and Lewis Fernandes (285) also qualified for the NCAA Tournament in two weeks in Detroit.

Athens grad AJ Burkhart clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament at 184 pounds with a third-place finish for Lehigh. Troy grad Sheldon Seymour finished in sixth place for Lehigh at 125.