Cornell’s Alex Green signs with Lightning

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell defenseman Alex Green has joined the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Green signed an NHL entry-level contract with Tampa Bay starting for the 2020-21 season. The Lightning drafted Green in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Green had seven goals and nine assists and posted a plus-20 rating in his junior season last season for the Big Red. Green was named the ECAC Hockey Best Defensive Defenseman for the 2019-20 season.

Green becomes the second member of his class to join an NHL team after forward Morgan Barron signed with the New York Rangers over the summer.

(Photo courtesy: Riley Joslin/Cornell Athletics)

