Cornell’s all-time leading scorer shines in NBA Summer League

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Former Cornell men’s basketball player Matt Morgan recently averaged in double digits in points in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Cornell’s all-time leading scorer averaged 11.3 points a game in 14.7 minutes per game in four games for the Toronto Raptors. Morgan shot 57 percent from the floor, and also shot 50 percent from 3-point range to help the Raptors go 4-1. The four-time All-Ivy pick has spent the last two years playing for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G-League and has averaged 7.9 points a game.

Morgan finished his career with the Big Red with 2,333 points and compiled an Ivy record 80-game streak of scoring in double figures.

