Cornell’s Barron named ECAC Player of the Year

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cornell men’s ice hockey team received multiple awards from the ECAC this week.

Junior forward Morgan Barron was named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year. The sixth-round draft pick of the New York Rangers in 2017 led the Big Red in scoring for the second straight season. Barron had 14 goals and 18 assists this season for Cornell and is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given annually to the nation’s top overall college hockey player.

Cornell head coach Mike Schafer won the ECAC Hockey Tim Taylor Coach of the Year award for a record fifth time. Schafer guided the Big Red to a third consecutive Cleary Cup and the nation’s best winning percentage at 23-2-4.

Junior Alex Green was named the ECAC Hockey Best Defensive Defenseman. Green had seven goals and nine assists with a plus-20 rating this season.