Cornell’s Morgan Barron signs with New York Rangers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell forward Morgan Barron has signed with the NHL team that drafted him.

Barron has signed an entry-level contract with the New York Rangers. The Rangers drafted Barron in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Barron concludes a stellar collegiate career after three seasons with the Big Red. He tallied 84 points on 34 goals and 50 assists in 98 games in his Cornell career before his junior season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cornell captain was named an East Region first-team All-American and ECAC Hockey Player of the Year this past season. Barron was also a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award this past season.