DETROIT (WETM) – Cornell wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis is an NCAA champion for a third time.

The Cornell junior won his third national title with a dominant 11-5 win against Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett in the finals at 149 pounds at the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championship on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Diakomihalis had five takedowns and now has a 75-match win streak as he finishes his season at 28-0.

Diakomihalis becomes the second wrestler in Cornell history to win at least three national championships joining 4-time NCAA champion Kyle Dake. The junior is now 94-1 in his career for the Big Red.