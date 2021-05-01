Corning baseball sweeps St. Francis in doubleheader to begin season

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning baseball team picked up two wins at home on Saturday to begin their season.

The Hawks swept a doubleheader against St. Francis. Corning won game one 13-10. Mason Smith scored from third base on a wild pitch for Corning to tie the game at 10 in the fifth inning. Daniel Hursh hit a go-ahead two-run home run to left later in the fifth inning to give the Hawks a 12-10 lead. Corning completed the sweep with a 10-4 win in game two.

Corning (2-0) is on the road against Vestal on Monday at 5:00 p.m.