Corning baseball tops Horseheads to win second straight sectional title

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning baseball team won their second straight sectional title on Saturday.

The top-seeded Hawks defeated second-seeded Horseheads 6-1 at home in the Section IV Class AA finals. Corning scored two runs in the first inning and added three more runs in the third to take a 5-0 lead heading into the fourth inning. Aidan Chamberlin made the start for the Hawks and put on a dominant performance. Chamberlin threw five shutout innings and struck out 11 to help Corning bring home their second straight title. ” He’s a big game player. He wants to win big games and he’s ready for those games,” said Corning head coach Eric Kizis. “The deeper I went into the game the more comfortable I felt and I knew my defense was going to play a great game behind me,” said Chamberlin.

Horseheads (12-6) cut the lead to 5-1 in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly to left field by Matt Procopio. The Hawks answered back in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly to right by Daniel Hursh to make it a 6-1 game.

Corning finishes their season with a record of 14-3.