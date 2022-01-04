Corning boys basketball tops Horseheads to stay unbeaten

CORNING N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball team won a matchup at home between two undefeated teams on Tuesday.

Corning (6-0) defeated Horseheads 72-62 to stay unbeaten. Jackson Casey had a team-high 17 points and also had seven assists for the Hawks. Landen Burch added 16 points and eight rebounds for Corning. Jeremy Truax and Alex Daugherty each scored a game-high 19 points for Horseheads (4-1).

Check out all the highlights from Tuesday night and scores are listed below.

Girls basketball

Thomas A. Edison 33, Elmira Notre Dame 19
Newark Valley 72, Waverly 52
Southern Cayuga 51, Odessa-Montour 32

Boys basketball

Corning 72, Horseheads 62
Ithaca 59, Elmira 56
Haverling 59, Hornell 56
Watkins Glen 57, Lansing 47

Wrestling

Horseheads 44, Corning 25

