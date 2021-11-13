Corning boys cross country captures state title

CHENANGO VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys cross country team can call themselves state champions.

(Photo courtesy: Southern Tier Sports Report)

The Hawks won a Class A state title on Saturday at Chenango Valley State Park. Fayetteville-Manlius finished in second place and Shenendehowa took home third place.

Jack Gregorski won a Class A state title for Corning. Gregorski crossed the finish line first for the Hawks with a time of 15:45.70. Ashton Bange finished in fourth place for Corning with a time of 16:01:40.