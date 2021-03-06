Corning boys finish season at 8-1 with win against Owego

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball team finished their season with a win at home on Saturday.

The Hawks defeated Owego 59-42 in their season finale. Corning finishes their season with a record of 8-1 with the win. Aiden Proudfoot scored a game-high 15 points for the Hawks and Aidan Chamberlin added 10 points for Corning. Joe Bangel led Owego (8-2) in scoring with 10 points.

More High School basketball scores from Saturday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Elmira 86, Elmira Notre Dame 47

North Penn/Liberty 44, Lourdes 36 – District IV Class A semifinals

East Juniata 48, Sayre 37 – District IV Class AA semifinals

Wyalusing 60, Northeast Bradford 54 – District IV Class AA semifinals

Girls basketball

Odessa-Montour 50, Southern Cayuga 40