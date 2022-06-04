ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks had their season come to an end by the Bees at states in boys and girls lacrosse on Saturday.

The 23rd-ranked Corning boys lacrosse team lost to third-ranked Baldwinsville 13-2 in the Class A regional finals at Cicero-North Syracuse. The Hawks trailed the Bees 5-1 at the half. Corning won their third straight Section IV Class A title this season and finish with a record of 14-4.

The Hawks lost to Baldwinsville in girls lacrosse in the Class A regional finals in a high scoring game 23-14 at Ithaca. The Bees lead 12-6 at halftime. Virginia commit Jenna DiNardo scored six goals and had two assists for the Hawks. Ashlee Volpe tallied three goals and three assists for Corning who won their first Section IV Class A title since 2017 this season.

High School state tournament scores from Saturday are listed below.

Boys lacrosse

Class A Regional Finals

(3) Baldwinsville 13, (23) Corning 2

Girls lacrosse

Class A Regional Finals

Baldwinsville 23, Corning 14

Class B Regional Finals

Fayetteville-Manlius 19, Horseheads 5

Softball

Class AA Regional Finals

(1) Monroe-Woodbury 6, (9) Horseheads 2