Corning boys lacrosse defeats Horseheads on the road

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team picked up a win on the road on Tuesday.

The Hawks traveled to Horseheads and defeated the Blue Raiders 21-8. Chris Grimaldi had a game-high four goals for the Hawks. Parker Winkky led the Blue Raiders in scoring with three goals. Corning hosts Owego on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Horseheads hosts Ithaca on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Check out the highlights and more scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys lacrosse

Ithaca 9, Elmira 8

Baseball

Horseheads 7, Waverly 2

Thomas A. Edison 17, Odessa-Montour 3

Softball

Elmira 11, Owego 9

Horseheads 15, Elmira Notre Dame 1

Tioga 14, Spencer-Van Etten 4

Shamokin 6, Athens 0 – District IV Class AAAA semifinals

Northeast Bradford 5, Canton 0 – District IV Class A semifinals

