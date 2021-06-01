Corning boys lacrosse defeats Horseheads on the road

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team picked up a win on the road on Tuesday.
The Hawks traveled to Horseheads and defeated the Blue Raiders 21-8. Chris Grimaldi had a game-high four goals for the Hawks. Parker Winkky led the Blue Raiders in scoring with three goals. Corning hosts Owego on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Horseheads hosts Ithaca on Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Check out the highlights and more scores from Tuesday are listed below.
Boys lacrosse
Ithaca 9, Elmira 8
Baseball
Horseheads 7, Waverly 2
Thomas A. Edison 17, Odessa-Montour 3
Softball
Elmira 11, Owego 9
Horseheads 15, Elmira Notre Dame 1
Tioga 14, Spencer-Van Etten 4
Shamokin 6, Athens 0 – District IV Class AAAA semifinals
Northeast Bradford 5, Canton 0 – District IV Class A semifinals