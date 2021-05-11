Corning boys lacrosse defeats rival Ithaca

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team won a Section IV Class A showdown against rival Ithaca on Tuesday.

The Hawks picked up a 16-11 comeback win against the Little Red at home at Corning Memorial Stadium. Ryan Hughes scored the first two goals of the game for the Hawks to give Corning a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. Ithaca stormed back with five straight goals and a goal by Chase Sposito put the Little Red in front 5-2 in the second quarter.

Kelly DuPree scored four goals and had an assist for Corning. Payton Thomas and Chris Grimaldi each had three goals and an assist for the Hawks.

Corning (4-1) hosts McQuaid on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

More High School scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys Lacrosse

Elmira 8, Elmira Notre Dame 7

Horseheads 15, Maine-Endwell 8

Baseball

Thomas A. Edison 16, Newark Valley 4

Waverly 7, Dryden 6

Softball

Vestal 10, Elmira 6

Corning 14, Union-Endicott 8

Tioga 16, Spencer-Van Etten 12