CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks were dealt a loss under the lights at home on Thursday.

The Corning boys lacrosse team lost at home to Vestal 14-9 at Corning Memorial Stadium. Trey Neally scored a goal for the Hawks in the second quarter to cut the Vestal lead to 4-3. The Golden Bears answered back with five straight goals and a goal by Sammy Baek gave Vestal a 9-3 lead heading into halftime.

Check out the highlights from Thursday night.