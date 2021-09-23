Corning boys soccer knocks off third-ranked Ithaca, Elmira edges Horseheads

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys soccer team picked up a big win against one of the top-ranked teams in the state on Thursday.

The Hawks defeated third-ranked Ithaca 2-1 at home. Luke Johns scored a goal in the first half for the Hawks and Corning led 1-0 at halftime. It’s the third straight win for Corning.

In other boys soccer action, Elmira edged Horseheads at home 1-0 on a second half goal by Phil Nierstedt.

Scores from Thursday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Corning 2, (3) Ithaca 1

Elmira 1, Horseheads 0

Waverly 4, Elmira Notre Dame 0

Athens 6, Williamson 0

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Elmira 0

Corning 3, Ithaca 1