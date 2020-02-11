Corning boys swimming having big season

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys swimming team is having a record-breaking season.

The Hawks recently broke three pool records at the Beecher Invitational in Elmira. Corning junior Cal Bartone broke the pool record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.241. The new record broke the old mark set in 1999. Bartone was also on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams that also set pool records. The 200 medley relay team of Domenic Palumbo, Cal Bartone, Yushi Portwood and Ryan McNutt broke the pool record for the 200 yard medley relay that was set in 1990 with a time of 1:37.85. Daniel Hursh, Palumbo, Bartone and McNutt broke the pool record in the 400 freestyle relay that was set in 1984, finishing in 3:15.811.

Corning diver Nick Jubilee is also having a record-breaking season. Jubilee set the Union-Endicott pool record and then broke the Corning pool record for diving that dates back all the way to 1985.

The Hawks will send several swimmers and Jubilee in diving to the state meet in Long Island on Friday March 6th and Saturday March 7th.