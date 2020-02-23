Corning C.C. advances in regionals

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Both the Corning Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams advanced in the NJCAA Region III tournament at home on Saturday.

The men’s team defeated SUNY Broome in the first round of regionals 96-91. Nick Craig had a triple-double for the Red Barons with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and a career-high 18 assists. Malik White made 5 three-pointers for Corning and scored 15 points. The fifth-seeded Red Barons improve to 17-9 and advance to play at fourth-seeded Hudson Valley on Tuesday.

The women’s team advanced in regionals with a first round win at home against Finger Lakes 58-49. The seventh-seeded Red Barons improve to 13-13 this season. Watkins Glen grad Taylor Kelly made a couple of big three-pointers down the stretch for the Red Barons. Kelly entered Saturday’s game leading Corning in scoring averaging 18 points per game.