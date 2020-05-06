Corning C.C. announces student-athletes of the year

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College has announced their student-athletes of the year for the 2019-20 season.

The female winner is sophomore softball player Jessica Vidal-DeJesus. Jessica was an NFP All-American in 2019 and will further her college softball career at Division II Dominican College.

The male winner is freshman bowler and Corning grad Derik Lisi. Lisi won an NJCAA national championship in singles this past season by throwing a 666 series. Derek was also named an NJCAA All-American.

( Photos courtesy: @CCCRED_BARONS)