Corning C.C. men’s cross country wins Newark Invitational

NEWARK, N.Y. – The Corning Community College men’s cross country team picked up their second win of the season on Saturday.

The Red Barons finished in first place at the Newark XC Invitational 5k on the Finger Lakes Community College Newark Campus. Brody Glick finished in fifth place for the Red Barons with a time of 19:39.0. Hayden Belanger finished in sixth place for Corning with a time of 19:41.5.

The Red Barons also won the TC3 Panther Invitational earlier this month.

Corning Community College will host the Red Baron Invitational on October 10th at 10:00 a.m.