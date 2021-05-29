Corning C.C. softball advances to National Championship game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Red Barons have advanced to the National Championship game at the NJCAA Division III World Series in Syracuse.

Corning Community College was dealt just their second loss of the season in their first game on Saturday. The Red Barons lost to six-time defending national champs Rock Valley 8-0 in six innings in the national semifinals.

CCC rallied past Herkimer 4-3 in their second game of the day to advance to the championship round. Edison grad Jodie Burdick delivered an RBI single in the sixth inning to tie the game at 3. Elmira grad Kiki Grover reached on an error later in the inning and Burdick would come into score the game-winning run. Horseheads grad Jill Murray went 2-for-3 at the plate for Corning. Jayden Hill went the distance to earn the win to improve to 19-1. Hill allowed two earned runs while striking out seven.

Corning Community College (37-2) will take on Rock Valley (50-7) in the National Championship game at noon on Sunday. The Red Barons will need to win twice to capture a national championship. Rock Valley needs to win once to win their seventh straight national title.

(Photo and video courtesy: NJCAA)