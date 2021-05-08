Corning C.C. softball advances to regional finals

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Community College softball team will play for a NJCAA Region III title next weekend.

The Red Barons remained undefeated by sweeping SUNY Adirondack at home in a best-of-three series in the Sub-Regionals on Saturday. Corning earned a comeback win against the Timberwolves in game one 8-6. Jeanne Richards hit a two-run double in the fourth inning to give SUNY Adirondack a 5-1 lead. The Red Barons would rally with two runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth inning. Thomas A. Edison grad Hailey Burdick hit a two-run go-ahead home run to left field in the fifth inning to put the Red Barons in front for good 7-6. The Timberwolves had the tying run on second base in the seventh inning when Jayden Hill got a strikeout for the Red Barons to end the game.

Corning (32-0) completed the sweep with a 13-0 win in five innings in game two. The Red Barons will host the winner between Mohawk Valley and Monroe in the NJCAA Region III finals. The best-of-three series will begin on Friday at 1:00 p.m.