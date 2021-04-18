Corning C.C. softball sweeps doubleheader, improves to 20-0

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A huge regular season for the Corning Community College softball team continued on Sunday.

The Red Barons swept a doubleheader at home against Jefferson Community College to improve to 20-0 this season. Corning won game one 4-2 and won game two 10-9. Horseheads grad Jill Murray hit an RBI double in the first inning of game two to give the Red Barons a 2-0 lead. Odessa-Montour grad Grace Vondracek delivered an RBI base hit in the second inning that gave Corning a 4-1 lead. Murray hit a solo home run later in the second inning to put the Red Barons in front 5-1.

Corning Community College is on the road in a doubleheader against Niagara County Community College on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.