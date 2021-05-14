Corning C.C. splits first two games of regional finals against Mohawk Valley

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An NJCAA Region III Division III Softball “A” champion will be crowned on Saturday.

Corning Community College split the first two games of a best-of-three series in the regional finals against Mohawk Valley at home on Friday.

Mohawk Valley dealt the Red Barons their first loss of the season in game one 3-2. Corning bounced back to force a game three with a 9-0 win in game two in five innings. Christina Willsey, Jill Murray, and Hailey Burdick all homered in game two for the Red Barons.

Corning (33-1) will host Mohawk Valley in a winner-take-all game three on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.