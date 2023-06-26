ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College standout pitcher Jayden Hill has signed to play at the next level.

Jayden Hill signed her letter of intent to join Caldwell University Softball, on Sunday. The Red Barons standout pitcher will head to the Division II level, following a stellar NJCAA career. Hill helped CCC reach three-straight NJCAA Championship games and earn three-straight NJCAA Region III titles.

The Geneva native has a long list of accolades, as a 2-time First Team All-American in the NJCAA and NFCA, as well as a NJCAA Region III First Team selection. Hill earned the 2023 NJCAA Region III Tournament MVP and was selected as an All-MSAC team member, twice. The Red Barons ace posted a career 2.31 ERA with a 58-8 record. Hill amassed 508 strikeouts in 415 innings of work. To cap off her career, Hill ranked nationally on the mound, finishing 3rd in wins and 7th in strikeouts.

Corning CC will miss Hill’s presence on the mound, touting a 115-21 record during her career. In 2024, Hill will join a high level Caldwell program, with her CCC teammate Grace Vondracek. Vondracek is a 2-time NJCAA Player of the Year and signed with the Cougars this past Friday.