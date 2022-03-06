Corning crowns two state champions in indoor track & field

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Two members of the Hawks won state titles in indoor track & field on Saturday.

Corning senior Jack Gregorski followed up a state title in cross country this past fall with a state title in the 3,200 meters in Staten Island. Gregorski ran his way to a state title with a winning time of 8:57.96.

Hawks senior Elyssa DeRosa also won a state title at Corning on Saturday. DeRosa won a state title in the weight throw. DeRosa had a winning throw of 49 feet and 9 inches. Corning junior Ashton Bange finished in second place for the Hawks in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:18.10.

