Corning edges Horseheads in sectional semifinals

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks will play for a sectional title next weekend.

The second-seeded Corning girls basketball team edged third-seeded Horseheads at home on Saturday 54-52 in the Section IV Class AA semifinals. Kellie Zoerb led the Hawks in scoring with 15 points. Carly Scott had a team-high 15 points for the Blue Raiders.

Corning will now face Elmira in the sectional finals on Friday in Ithaca at 6:00 p.m. The Express have won four straight Section IV Class AA titles.

Check out the highlights from Saturday.