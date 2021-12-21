Corning & Edison girls hoops win at home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning and Thomas A. Edison girls basketball teams were both victorious at home on Tuesday.
Corning moved to 5-0 this season with a 73-42 win against Avoca-Prattsburgh. Alyssa Dobson led the Hawks in scoring with 18 points. Hannah Nichols added 15 points for the Hawks and Lexi Lapierrre scored 14 points for Corning.
Thomas A. Edison defeated Whitney Point at home 58-36. Payton Littlefield led the Spartans in scoring with 17 points.
Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.
Girls basketball
Corning 73, Avoca-Prattsburgh 42
Thomas A. Edison 58, Whitney Point 36
Elmira 89, Norwich 86 – F/2OT
Elmira Notre Dame 45, Dryden 42
Boys basketball
Prattsburgh-Avoca 112, Fillmore 74
EMHCS 49, Campbell-Savona 46
Wrestling
Horseheads 51, Maine-Endwell 24
Union-Endicott 38, Elmira 30
Athens 36, Troy 33
Waverly 54, Northeast Bradford 16