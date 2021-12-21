Corning & Edison girls hoops win at home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning and Thomas A. Edison girls basketball teams were both victorious at home on Tuesday.

Corning moved to 5-0 this season with a 73-42 win against Avoca-Prattsburgh. Alyssa Dobson led the Hawks in scoring with 18 points. Hannah Nichols added 15 points for the Hawks and Lexi Lapierrre scored 14 points for Corning.

Thomas A. Edison defeated Whitney Point at home 58-36. Payton Littlefield led the Spartans in scoring with 17 points.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Corning 73, Avoca-Prattsburgh 42

Thomas A. Edison 58, Whitney Point 36

Elmira 89, Norwich 86 – F/2OT

Elmira Notre Dame 45, Dryden 42

Boys basketball

Prattsburgh-Avoca 112, Fillmore 74

EMHCS 49, Campbell-Savona 46

Wrestling

Horseheads 51, Maine-Endwell 24

Union-Endicott 38, Elmira 30

Athens 36, Troy 33

Waverly 54, Northeast Bradford 16