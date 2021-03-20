Corning & Elmira football win season openers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first week of High School football in Section IV continued on Saturday.

Section IV and Section V teams returned to the gridiron this week for the first time since the fall of 2019 due to the pandemic. Corning and Elmira both picked up wins in week one.

Check out the highlights from Saturday and the scoreboard listed below.

High School Football

Corning 55, Horseheads 28
Elmira 42, Owego 14
Newfield 74, Thomas A. Edison 16

High School boys soccer

Lansing 2, Waverly 1

High School girls soccer

Odessa-Montour 5, Tioga 2

NCAA Hockey D-III

Elmira College (Women) 7, Wilkes 0

USPHL Hockey

Northern Cyclones 1, Elmira Jr. Enforcers 0

