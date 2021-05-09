Corning & Elmira grads win G-MAC title with Mercyhurst

ERIE, Pa. (WETM) – Three local athletes won a Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship at Division II Mercyhurst on Saturday.

Corning grads Nick Bartone and Michael Rossi along with Elmira grad Nate Latshaw captured a G-MAC title with the Lakers. Top-seeded Mercyhurst won their second consecutive Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship with an 11-7 win at home against second-seeded Seton Hill.

Bartone was a first-team All-Conference selection in his senior year and Rossi was a third-team All Conference selection in his senior year.

Mercyhurst (12-1) will now head to the NCAA North Regional.