Corning football defeats Elmira to win division title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning football team won a division title with a win on the road over Elmira on Saturday.

The Hawks jumped out to a 22-0 lead at halftime and went on to defeat the Express 30-8. The 20th-ranked Hawks captured a Section IV Class AA Division I title with the win. Dillon Kennedy ran for three touchdowns in the first half for the Hawks. Kennedy scored from a yard out in the first quarter followed by a 36-yard touchdown run up the middle later in the quarter. The senior fullback added a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Hawks.

Corning (5-1) wraps up their regular season at home against Union-Endicott on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Elmira (3-3) concludes their regular season on Friday on the road against Ithaca at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now