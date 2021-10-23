Corning football defeats Elmira to win division title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning football team won a division title with a win on the road over Elmira on Saturday.

The Hawks jumped out to a 22-0 lead at halftime and went on to defeat the Express 30-8. The 20th-ranked Hawks captured a Section IV Class AA Division I title with the win. Dillon Kennedy ran for three touchdowns in the first half for the Hawks. Kennedy scored from a yard out in the first quarter followed by a 36-yard touchdown run up the middle later in the quarter. The senior fullback added a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Hawks.

Corning (5-1) wraps up their regular season at home against Union-Endicott on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Elmira (3-3) concludes their regular season on Friday on the road against Ithaca at 7:00 p.m.