Corning football moves to 3-0 with win over Elmira & Friday scoreboard

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning football team moved to 3-0 this season with an impressive win at home over a Section IV Class AA rival on Friday.

The reigning Section IV Class AA champs defeated Elmira 30-0 at Corning Memorial Stadium. The Hawks led 16-0 at halftime.

The Seneca Indians scored 28 unanswered points in a 28-14 win at home against Groton. The Seneca Indians moved to 2-0 with the win.

Check out the highlights from Friday and the scoreboard listed below.

High School football

Corning 30, Elmira 0
Seneca Indians 28, Groton 14
S-VE/Candor 50, Newfield 36

Men’s ice hockey

UCHC semifinals
Elmira College 2, Utica 1 – F/3ot

FPHL

Carolina 3, Elmira 2

