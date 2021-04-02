Corning football moves to 3-0 with win over Elmira & Friday scoreboard

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning football team moved to 3-0 this season with an impressive win at home over a Section IV Class AA rival on Friday.
The reigning Section IV Class AA champs defeated Elmira 30-0 at Corning Memorial Stadium. The Hawks led 16-0 at halftime.
The Seneca Indians scored 28 unanswered points in a 28-14 win at home against Groton. The Seneca Indians moved to 2-0 with the win.
Check out the highlights from Friday and the scoreboard listed below.
High School football
Corning 30, Elmira 0
Seneca Indians 28, Groton 14
S-VE/Candor 50, Newfield 36
Men’s ice hockey
UCHC semifinals
Elmira College 2, Utica 1 – F/3ot
FPHL
Carolina 3, Elmira 2