Corning girls basketball outlasts Horseheads & Tuesday scoreboard

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball team was victorious on the road on Tuesday.

The Hawks defeated Horseheads on the road 44-34 for their second win this season against the Blue Raiders. Horseheads took a 30-29 lead into the fourth quarter. Plus, 13th-ranked Elmira moved to 12-2 with a 59-53 win against Ithaca. Jalea Abrams had a game-high 22 points for the Express and Megan Fedor added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Elmira.

Check out the highlights from a busy night of High School basketball in Section IV and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Corning 44, Horseheads 34

Elmira 59, Ithaca 53

Waverly 79, Elmira Notre Dame 20

Spencer-Van Etten 44, Odessa-Montour 26

Thomas A. Edison 40, Watkins Glen 31

Boys basketball

Watkins Glen 70, Thomas A. Edison 21

Newfield 61, Tioga 48

Waverly 67, Elmira Notre Dame 39

Haverling 66, Dansville 56

Men’s ice hockey

(9) Elmira College 9, Johnson & Wales 2