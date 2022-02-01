Corning girls basketball outlasts Horseheads & Tuesday scoreboard

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball team was victorious on the road on Tuesday.
The Hawks defeated Horseheads on the road 44-34 for their second win this season against the Blue Raiders. Horseheads took a 30-29 lead into the fourth quarter. Plus, 13th-ranked Elmira moved to 12-2 with a 59-53 win against Ithaca. Jalea Abrams had a game-high 22 points for the Express and Megan Fedor added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Elmira.
Check out the highlights from a busy night of High School basketball in Section IV and scores from Tuesday are listed below.
Girls basketball
Corning 44, Horseheads 34
Elmira 59, Ithaca 53
Waverly 79, Elmira Notre Dame 20
Spencer-Van Etten 44, Odessa-Montour 26
Thomas A. Edison 40, Watkins Glen 31
Boys basketball
Watkins Glen 70, Thomas A. Edison 21
Newfield 61, Tioga 48
Waverly 67, Elmira Notre Dame 39
Haverling 66, Dansville 56
Men’s ice hockey
(9) Elmira College 9, Johnson & Wales 2