ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York's Independent Redistricting Commission waited months for the state to appropriate money in its budget for the commission to begin formal operations. Little less than a month has passed since a $4 million budget was approved but there is still no date when the funds will be available.

The Commission said they are now waiting for the Comptroller's Office to make the Commission a department before the money will be available. Commissioners urged the Comptroller's Office to expedite the process and voiced concern about the 2020 Census count.